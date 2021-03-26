Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.11.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,224. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.