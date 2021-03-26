Petra Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,659,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Petra Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

