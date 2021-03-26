PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Shares of NYSE:PTR traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $36.35. 4,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,904. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTR. UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

