Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down to $41.25

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $40.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at $498,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.