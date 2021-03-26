Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Announces Earnings Results

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,989,420. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 12.85.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

