Pierre A. Anderson Sells 821 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $32,043.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $367.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.02.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2571 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

