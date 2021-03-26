Piper Sandler Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $170.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.77.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $128.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.89. The stock has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.