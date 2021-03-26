Polkamarkets Trading 35.9% Lower Over Last Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00004291 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $31.10 million and $8.92 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00216452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00807068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00077072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027542 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,450,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

