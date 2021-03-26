Populous Achieves Market Cap of $152.20 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Populous has a total market cap of $152.20 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Populous has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00005195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00022568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.77 or 0.00641249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023550 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

