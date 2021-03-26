Prince Street Capital Management LLC Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 8.6% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 119,056 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,392.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,481. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,683.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,502.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.04 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,938.82 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

