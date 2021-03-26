Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 132 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.45.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total value of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,322,808 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $500.34. 7,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,162. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.59 and a twelve month high of $498.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.