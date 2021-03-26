Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SUI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.62. 2,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.02 and its 200-day moving average is $145.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

