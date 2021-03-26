Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,358,000 after buying an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,087,000 after buying an additional 40,397 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.41. 55,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $42.49 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

