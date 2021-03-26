Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 69 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

BDX traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.16. 5,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,474. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

