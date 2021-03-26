Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $666.01. 3,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,418. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $551.26 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $673.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

