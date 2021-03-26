Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Releases Earnings Results

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

PCSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,091. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $241,939.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,947,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

