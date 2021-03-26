Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

