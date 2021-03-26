Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.42 EPS.

Progress Software stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.