Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $28.52

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $27.93. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 5,813 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

