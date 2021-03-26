Public Mint Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.60 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $27.10 million and $2.60 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002827 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

