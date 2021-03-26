Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $104.31

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.31 and traded as low as $97.95. Puma shares last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12.

Puma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

