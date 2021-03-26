Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,050. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

