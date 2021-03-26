Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.87% of PowerFleet worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.56. 673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

