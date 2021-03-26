Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a PE ratio of -130.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

KINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.