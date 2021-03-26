Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.93% of Luna Innovations worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUNA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.96 million, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

