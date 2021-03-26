Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,408 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Deluxe worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,046. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

