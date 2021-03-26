Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches Market Cap of $28.53 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $28.53 million and $100,870.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 153.5% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00060427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00231736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00822738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00076008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

