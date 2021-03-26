Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys 350,000 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 350.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 128,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,882. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 4.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIST. Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

