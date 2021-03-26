Pura Vida Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,978 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,281. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.75 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 3,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

