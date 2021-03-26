Pura Vida Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 2.00% of DermTech worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 11,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,710. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

