Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 223,970 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California accounts for about 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 77,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,903. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

