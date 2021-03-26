Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $2.22 Million in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 2.53% of 5:01 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FVAM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVAM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 8,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,076. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46.

5:01 Acquisition Profile

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

