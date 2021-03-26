Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 257,000 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 257,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

