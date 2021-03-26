Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 317,500 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,500 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPD. American International Group Inc. increased its position in PPD by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PPD by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PPD by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPD by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.73.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. PPD’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846.

PPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

