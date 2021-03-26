Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 4,354 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. AtriCure accounts for 1.4% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $39,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATRC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,535. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,274.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,263,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,291 shares of company stock valued at $14,613,425. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

