Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Shares of RC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

