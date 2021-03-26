Refereum Price Reaches $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Refereum has a market cap of $141.91 million and approximately $107.53 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.27 or 0.00657120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

