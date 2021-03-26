renDOGE Price Tops $0.0532 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $164,061.75 and approximately $25,971.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00059600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00201014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.73 or 0.00787371 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00076574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00027094 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

