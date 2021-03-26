Resolution Capital Ltd Has $140.33 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180,058 shares during the period. Urban Edge Properties comprises approximately 3.2% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Urban Edge Properties worth $140,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 984,345 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 282.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 478,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 353,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,013,000 after purchasing an additional 353,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 80.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NYSE:UE traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $17.08. 28,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.