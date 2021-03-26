Resolution Capital Ltd Sells 343,439 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343,439 shares during the period. Terreno Realty accounts for about 0.7% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.72% of Terreno Realty worth $28,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $58.68. 6,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

