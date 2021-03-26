RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.47% of RF Industries worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RF Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,761 shares of company stock valued at $71,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFIL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 1.02. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.