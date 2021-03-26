Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ebix worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ebix by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $990.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

