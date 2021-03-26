Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 3,663 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.04% of Ituran Location and Control worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,295,000 after buying an additional 650,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $504.14 million, a P/E ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

