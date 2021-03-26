Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,672,000 after purchasing an additional 376,166 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 34,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. 8,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,786. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.44 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

