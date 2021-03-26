Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 6,051 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after buying an additional 56,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Insiders have sold a total of 450,902 shares of company stock worth $19,908,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

