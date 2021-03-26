Rio DeFi Price Down 13.3% This Week (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00059335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00243193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.52 or 0.00854759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial.

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

