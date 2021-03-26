River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.81 Million Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,497 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 3.71% of Blue Apron worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 1,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,107. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APRN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $137,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Huebner bought 14,090 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $101,025.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,638.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,790 shares of company stock worth $221,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

