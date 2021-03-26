River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.04 Million in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,921. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

