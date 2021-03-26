River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 56,440 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,440 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,442,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,085,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.32. 6,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

