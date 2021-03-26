River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 57,120 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,120 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 858,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

